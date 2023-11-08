UK’s Type 23 frigate shadows Russian warship in North Sea

November 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Royal Navy’s Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond has shadowed a Russian warship through stormy seas close to the UK.

HMS Richmond's Commanding Officer monitoring progress

Plymouth-based warship HMS Richmond kept constant watch on Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich, tracking it in the North Sea and maintaining permanent contact.

Type 23 frigate Richmond was in Stavanger, Norway, for NATO trials and training when the ship was deployed to monitor the Grigorovich.



After first monitoring their activity in the North Sea, Richmond continued to shadow the Russian warship through the Dover Strait and down towards the Mediterranean Sea.



“The English Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Close monitoring and shadowing of Russian warships in UK waters and adjacent sea areas encourages their compliance with maritime law and deters malign activity,” said HMS Richmond’s Commanding Officer Commander Chris L’Amie.



“By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy is demonstrating our steadfast commitment to the NATO alliance and maintaining maritime security, which is crucial to our national interests.”

In January this year, another UK Type 23 frigate HMS Portland tracked Russia’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov and accompanying tanker Kama as they sailed in international waters close to the UK in the North Sea.