US Marine Corps orders 40 additional amphibious combat vehicles

November 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The US Marine Corps has decided to purchase 40 additional amphibious combat vehicles (ACVs) from BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP.

BAE Systems

The deal is a modification to a previously awarded contract for ACVs. The total cumulative value of the agreement is $2.5 billion.

This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 40 full rate production ACV Personnel variants and associated production. The contract also includes fielding and support costs, and support and test equipment.

Further details were not disclosed.

To remind, last year, BAE Systems received a contract to build multiple ACV-30 production-ready test vehicles (PRTVs) for US Marine Corps.

The ACV-30 is one of four variants in the ACV family of vehicles.

BAE Systems is under contract for a personnel variant (ACV-P), a command variant (ACV-C), and a recovery variant (ACV-R).