Australia tests autonomous and uncrewed systems during Autonomous Warrior

November 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Royal Australian Navy has worked with defence industry to test autonomous and uncrewed systems that have the capacity to transform the way the navy conducts maritime warfare.

Royal Australian Navy (RAN)

Held at Jervis Bay over two weeks, Exercise Autonomous Warrior tested a range of autonomous technologies below and on the surface of the ocean.

This year’s exercise focused on the development and evaluation of autonomous undersea warfare systems and related future operating concepts, critical to the Australian Defence Force’s ongoing operational success.

Autonomous Warrior provides a controlled environment to continue developing trusted autonomy and to ensure these systems complement the navy’s submarine and surface fleet.

Uncrewed undersea warfare exercises such as this allow Defence to lift its capacity to rapidly translate disruptive new technology into capability, in close partnership with Australian industry, as recommended in the Defence Strategic Review.

Head Navy Capability, Rear Admiral Stephen Hughes, AM, CSC, RAN, said Autonomous Warrior assists with accelerating the delivery of complementary capabilities to the fleet, providing Navy with asymmetric warfighting effect options.

“Working with our allies, sovereign industry and our science and technology research partners is essential to better understand how the ADF applies uncrewed, robotic and autonomous systems in a complex, changing strategic environment,” Rear Admiral Hughes said.

“This year’s exercise is focused on the development and evaluation of autonomous undersea warfare systems and related future operating concepts.”