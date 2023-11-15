Edge Group to supply MANSUP anti-ship systems for Brazilian Navy

November 15, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Defence and technology company Edge Group has announced the sale of extended range National Surface Anti-Ship Missiles (MANSUP-ER), and the sale of the shorter-range version of the advanced system, to the Brazilian Navy.

Edge Group

As informed, the Letter of Intent (LOI) was officially signed at EDGE’s stand at Dubai Airshow, currently taking place at Dubai World Central.

The Edge MANSUP-ER systems have been developed to meet the defence requirements of both the UAE Navy, the Brazilian Navy’s Frigate programme, and for international export.

The defence company is currently in advanced discussions with a number of potential customers for the long-range surface-to-surface missile, which features adaptive sea-skimming capabilities, has a range of 200 km, and is fitted with inertial guidance and active radar homing. MANSUP solutions are undergoing intensive testing by Brazil’s naval fleet, and will eventually also be adapted for integration onto selected air and land systems.

The deal is worth AED 600 million ($163 million).

“EDGE is continuously pushing the boundaries to become a major market player in high-tech defence systems. Our expanding partnerships in Brazil, particularly with the Brazilian Navy, are enabling us to leverage our experience and expertise to develop advanced defence capabilities and other related technologies across multiple domains,” Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director & CEO of Edge Group, said.

“This collaboration is a testament to our joint commitment to innovation in the co-development of state-of-the-art defence technology to enhance our naval capabilities and safeguard our maritime interests,” Rear Admiral Marcelo Menezes Cardoso, Director of Navy Weapons Systems of the Brazilian Navy, added.

The deal is the first to emerge from the cooperation agreement signed by Edge and the Brazilian Navy at the LAAD defence exhibition in Rio de Janeiro in April this year for the co-development of advanced long-range anti-ship missile technology, as part of the MANSUP national anti-ship missile project, for which SIATT provides the guidance, navigation, control and telemetry systems.