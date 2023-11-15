UAE Navy’s first Gowind corvette delivered

November 15, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The delivery ceremony for the first Gowind corvette, Bani Yas, ordered by the United Arab Emirates to Naval Group took place on 21 October 2023 in Lorient.

Naval Group

Bani Yas corvette is the first of the two Gowind® corvettes ordered by the United Arab Emirates to Naval Group in 2019. The corvette was launched in December 2021, left Lorient on 23 October 2023 and is due to arrive in the United Arab Emirates in early December. The second corvette, Al Emarat, launched on 13 May 2022 at Naval Group’s Lorient site, will soon be starting her sea trials.

Bani Yas class corvette benefit from the modular design of the Gowind family and will enable the UAE Navy to meet current and future challenges with the most advanced technologies. It is a corvette-size multi-mission Surface Combatant offering capabilities in all areas. It is designed to perform the full spectrum of naval defence operations and maritime security roles, with the highest level of performance.

Technical features of the corvette are:

overall length: 102 m ;

overall beam: 16 m ;

displacement: 2,800 t.

“Bani Yas and Al Emarat Gowind Combat corvettes are made to be the best answer to the UAE Naval Forces operational requirements. This program symbolizes our joint commitment to deliver the best and is for sure the first step in a strong cooperation and longterm strategic partnership with the UAE.” said Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group.