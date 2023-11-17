Sweden places order for MBDA’s CAMM air defence missiles

November 17, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Defence company MBDA has signed a contract in Sweden to deliver Common Anti-air Modular Missiles (CAMMs) for the Swedish Armed Forces.

MBDA

The contract – signed between MBDA and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration FMV (Swedish: Försvarets materielverk) – will see MBDA supply CAMM for the Royal Swedish Navy’s five Visby Class Corvettes, which will deploy them from MBDA’s Sea Ceptor naval air defence system.

Sea Ceptor is the latest generation naval air defence system, providing robust self- and local area- air defence against simultaneous attacks, including saturation attacks, across the full 360° threat axis. With a wide target set from supersonic anti-ship missiles to attack helicopters and un-crewed air vehicles, the system has been designed to counter advanced threats.

“CAMM will provide Sweden and the Royal Swedish Navy with a formidable air defence capability that gives the country a strong new contribution to NATO together with other allied Sea Ceptor users like the Royal Navy from the United Kingdom. We’re proud also to be continuing our long history of partnership with Sweden and Swedish industry, including Saab,” Eric Beranger, CEO of MBDA, said.

MBDA has a long history of partnership with Sweden. This is exemplified within the MBDA-led Meteor missile programme where Sweden is a strategic and valued partner nation. Sweden’s SAAB is also a member of the joint partnership with MBDA on the TAURUS cruise missile. Co-operation with Sweden also includes AKERON MP.

Sweden joins a growing list of militaries worldwide that have chosen to rely on the CAMM family for latest generation naval and ground based air defence, including major recent orders from Poland, as well as the UK, Italy, Canada, Brazil, and more.