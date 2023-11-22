Australian Navy’s new Arafura-class OPV launched

November 22, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Luerssen Australia has launched the second Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Luerssen Australia

The official launch of NUSHIP Eyre took place in Osborne, South Australia.

NUSHIP Eyre is the second in a fleet of 12 Arafura Class OPVs being designed and built by Luerssen Australia for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), in collaboration with its many Australian partners.

The ship is the last one of its class to be built in South Australia.

“We would not be launching this ship without the commitment and passion from our production and shipbuilding teams, including the Naval Construction Branch and Navy,” Luerssen Australia CEO Jens Nielsen said.

This project will see the delivery of 12 OPVs to the Royal Australian Navy to replace the Armidale-class patrol boats.

The class is named for the Arafura Sea between Australia and Indonesia, acknowledging the importance placed on the coastal regions around Australia and their significant role in the nation’s security and economic prosperity.