HD HHI lays keel for Philippine Navy’s first 3,200-ton corvette

November 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) has held a keel-laying ceremony for the Philippine Navy’s first 3,200-ton corvette.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

The partners signed the construction agreement back in 2021.

The corvette will have a length of 118.4 meters, a width of 14.9 meters, a cruising speed of 15 knots (about 28 km/h), and a range of 4,500 nautical miles (8,330 km).

It will be equipped with anti-ship missiles and advanced weapon systems such as vertical launchers and AESA radar2. The two Philippine Navy’s corvettes are scheduled to be launched in 2024 and delivered to the Philippine Navy by 2025.

Previously, the Philippine government revealed the ‘Horizon’ project to secure 6 frigates and 12 patrol ships to modernize and strengthen its navy.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries was awarded a contract for the construction of two frigates (2016) and two patrol ships (2021). A total of ten ships have been ordered, and six offshore patrol vessels (OPVs).

Moreover, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is supporting the Philippine Navy’s modernization project through maintenance and repair (MRO) contracts for two frigates delivered to the Philippine Navy in 2020 and 2021.

“HD Hyundai has been instrumental in building naval platforms for the Philippines Navy including the already delivered BRP Jose Rizal Class Frigates, two Corvettes and six Offshore Patrol Vessels to be delivered in the near future,” Vice Admiral Toribio Dulinayan Adaci Jr, Flag-Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy said.

“Beyond production of the hardware, we look forward to developing stronger partnership through services such as training, transfer of technology, upgrade of equipment in other naval assets and systems, etc.“