US Coast Guard’s newest Legend-class cutter Calhoun departs HII

November 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Legend-class national security cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) has departed from HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

U.S. Coast Guard

As informed, the vessel sailed away from the shipyard on November 19. Calhoun is scheduled for commissioning in 2024 and will be homeported in Charleston, S.C., joining cutters Hamilton, James and Stone.

The US Coast Guard delivered the 10th national security cutter in October this year.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago US Coast Guard takes delivery of national security cutter Calhoun Posted: about 1 month ago

The cutter’s namesake, Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Calhoun, served as the Coast Guard’s first master chief petty officer from August 1969 to August 1973.

He served as the senior enlisted member of the service and the principal adviser to the commandant on matters affecting the enlisted ranks. Calhoun was also responsible for developing the command master chief program at the district level and developing realistic dress and grooming standards that included allowing civilian clothing onboard cutters for liberty wear.

Ingalls has delivered 10 Legend-class national security cutters to the Coast Guard, including Calhoun and is continuing construction on the final ship in the class, Friedman (WMSL 760).

NSCs feature advanced command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment; aviation support facilities; stern cutter boat launch; and long-endurance stationkeeping.