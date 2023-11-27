ABB to power new Spanish Navy’s submarine rescue vessel

November 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

ABB has secured an order with Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company Navantia to supply the Spanish Navy’s forthcoming submarine rescue vessel, Poseidon, with high-performance, DC-based power and distribution.

ABB

ABB’s scope of supply includes ABB Onboard DC Grid, transformers, alternators, battery system, and PEMS power and energy management system.

Onboard DC Grid will deliver the high efficiency and platform flexibility to support the vessel’s varied and challenging operations, with the battery system covering peak power demands during rescue missions.

Meanwhile, power and energy management system will ensure Poseidon’s total power resources are used in a way that optimizes safety and operational efficiency.

In addition, the Spanish Navy will gain access to ABB’s global service network, which includes a strong presence in Spain, including its robust support offering throughout the vessel’s lifecycle. In the future, as environmental regulations become increasingly stringent, the Spanish Navy will also benefit from the ability of the Onboard DC Grid system to integrate future energy sources.

“The extremely demanding nature of submarine rescue missions calls for the highest standards in safety, fault tolerance and systems integrity from the onboard power and distribution system,” said Sindre Satre, Business Line Manager, Coast Guard and Navy, ABB Marine & Ports.

“This order is the latest testament to the operational, service, financial and risk mitigation benefits that come with choosing a commercial, off-the-shelf solution like Onboard DC Grid™ from a reliable technology partner such as ABB. We are proud to have been selected for this project and to continue our collaboration with Navantia and the Spanish Navy.”

Recent market breakthroughs include ABB’s contracts with Damen Naval, to supply Onboard DC Grid for four F126 frigates of the German Navy and four ASW frigates for Dutch and Belgian navies, as well as an order with Meyer Turku to deliver the system platform, along with Azipod propulsion technology, to two forthcoming Finnish Border Guard patrol vessels.