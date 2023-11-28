Babcock nets two more deals to support UK’s new Dreadnought-class submarines

November 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Defence company Babcock has been awarded two further contracts for work on the UK’s new Dreadnought-class submarine worth a combined £120 million.

UK MOD

This includes a 4.5-year £66 million contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide input into the development of the support solution for the UK’s new Dreadnought-class submarines.

The new class of submarine will replace the Vanguard class in the early 2030s to maintain the continuous at sea deterrent.

In addition, Babcock has been awarded a £55 million contract by BAE Systems for Weapon Handling and Launch System (WHLS) and Submerged Signal Ejector equipment for boats 2-4 of the Dreadnought class.

The agreements follow the recent signing of a five-year contract with the MOD to support the detailed design for the new SSN AUKUS submarines, which will replace the Astute Class hunter-killer fleet from the late 2030s – reinforcing the importance of our expertise and experience in supporting the UK’s current and future submarine fleet to enable improved in-service availability.

“Contributing our extensive expertise on the complex support submarines require is a hugely important aspect to the design of this new platform. By participating early in the programme, we will help to maximise the UK’s future defence capabilities,” Babcock CEO David Lockwood said.

“It is undeniable the pivotal role that British industry plays in the defence of our nation and our Allies, and I’m committed to supporting UK companies who are continuing to bolster our security whilst driving prosperity across our economy,” Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge said.