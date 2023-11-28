Fincantieri splashes ninth FREMM frigate for Italian Navy

November 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The launching ceremony of Spartaco Schergat frigate, the ninth of a series of ten FREMM vessels – Multi Mission European Frigates, took place took place on November 24 at the integrated shipyard of Riva Trigoso (Genoa).

Fncantieri

The ten FREMM vessels have been commissioned to Fincantieri by the Italian Navy within the framework of an Italo-French international cooperation program, under the coordination of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement), the joint organization for European cooperation in armaments.

The godmother of the launch was Arianna Somma, granddaughter of the Golden Medal for Military Valor Spartaco Schergat, from whom the ship takes its name.

Fincantieri

After the launch, the fitting activities of the unit will continue at the Muggiano shipyard (La Spezia), with delivery scheduled for 2025.

Spartaco Schergat vessel, like the other units, will feature a high degree of operational flexibility and will have the ability to operate in all tactical situations.

The vessel is 144 meters long, with a beam of 19.7 meters. The ship will have a full load displacement of about 6,700 tons. It will be able to reach a speed of over 27 knots with a maximum capacity of about 200 people on board.

The FREMM program, representing the Italian and European defense state of the art, stems from the need to renew the line of units of the Italian Navy, including the Lupo and Maestrale class frigates, built by Fincantieri in the seventies and eighties.

The vessel Carlo Bergamini was delivered in 2012, Virginio Fasan in 2013, Carlo Margottini in 2014, Carabiniere in 2015, Alpino in 2016, Luigi Rizzo in 2017, Federico Martinengo in 2018 and Antonio Marceglia in 2019.