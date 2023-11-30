Exail to provide equipment for Netherlands and Belgian navies’ ASWFs

November 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Exail has signed a contract with RH Marine NETHERLANDS to provide advanced inertial navigation systems and data distribution units for the Royal Netherlands and Belgian Navies’ Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates (ASWF).

The ASWF project is being carried out in close cooperation with the Dutch Ministry of Defence, with some of the work to be carried out by the MoD itself. The hulls will be built in Romania and then come to Vlissingen for further completion. Damen Naval, the shipbuilder contracted to construct the vessels, is expected to deliver the first ship in 2028.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to RH Marine NETHERLANDS B.V for placing their trust in Exail,” said Hans-Willem Deleeuw, Director of Exail B.V.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances maritime defense capabilities. Our advanced technology is designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern naval operations, offering the Dutch and Belgian Navies with a strategic edge in anti-submarine warfare.”

Damen recently hired Dutch company Alewijnse for the complete systems integration onboard the ASWFs.

Exail’s contracts in naval navigation include successful programs such as the Spanish Turia M34 minehunter and F110 multi-mission frigates, the US Coast Guard Keeper Class Buoy Tenders, the Norwegian and German Navies U212CD Submarines, as well as the latest French FDI and Spanish and Finland’s Squadron 2020 project featuring four multi-role corvettes.