Kongsberg inks support, maintenance deal for Norwegian Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates

December 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Kongsberg Naval Services (KONGSBERG), a company owned by Kongsberg Maritime and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has been awarded a strategic framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency for operational support, maintenance and life-extending services on Norway’s frigates.

Norwegian Armed Forces

Kongsberg has been selected as the main supplier for carrying out management and ship technical maintenance, modifications and life-extending activities on Norway’s Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates.

“Together with our strong Norwegian suppliers, we can offer efficient and sustainable maintenance services to strengthen the Armed Forces’ operational capability and preparedness, and at the same time provide support to Norway’s allied forces,” said Geir Håøy, President and CEO of Kongsberg Gruppen.

The company will coordinate activities with partners through integrated and long-term cooperation with the Norwegian Armed Forces and the Norwegian Defence Material Agency.

Furthermore, the firm has formed a constellation consisting of the shipyards Westcon Yards and Coast Center Base (CCB), as well as WilNor Governmental Services (WGS) and Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM). A cooperation agreement was also signed with Navantia to ensure support services from the shipyard that originally built the ships.

“Maritime industry, defence technology and digitization are KONGSBERG’s main pillars. In this framework agreement with the Norwegian Armed Forces, these are united to optimize operations and increase technical availability for the Norwegian frigates throughout their lifetime, while at the same time facilitating predictable operating and maintenance costs,” added Håøy.

The agreement has a total value of up to NOK 17 billion ($1.5 billion)for services delivered over the lifetime of the agreement – assumed to be up to 2040.