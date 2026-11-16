US Navy orders four more 40 PB Flight 2 patrol boats from Metal Shark

Louisiana-based military boat builder Metal Shark has received an order for four additional US Navy 40 PB Flight 2 patrol boats.

The order builds on Metal Shark’s delivery of all 57 vessels under the 40 PB Flight 1 program, along with three Flight 2 vessels accepted or delivered to date and 6 units currently in production.

“The success of the 40 PB program reflects years of close collaboration with the Navy and consistent execution by our team,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard.

“From the completed Flight 1 fleet to ongoing Flight 2 production and deliveries, we continue to build on that foundation. This latest order demonstrates the Navy’s continued confidence in our vessels and our ability to deliver.”

Metal Shark was selected for the original 40 PB program in 2017 following a competitive procurement. The company developed the vessel specifically for the navy’s requirements, advancing through first-article testing and evaluation before entering full-rate production in 2020.

In May 2024, Metal Shark was selected as one of two builders for the 40 PB Flight 2 program. The seven-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract provides for up to 73 vessels, with a maximum combined ceiling of $290 million across both builders. Individual orders are placed under that contract.

The 40 PB is a welded aluminum, ballistic-protected patrol craft powered by twin inboard diesel engines and waterjets. Designed for demanding maritime security operations, the platform combines maneuverability with advanced communications, surveillance, and mission systems.

Metal Shark recently received orders to construct an additional 38 Defiant patrol boats for Bangladesh.