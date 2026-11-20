Babcock International Group has installed the forward and mid masts on HMS Active, the second of five Type 31 frigates being built for the Royal Navy at its Rosyth shipyard in Scotland.
The two masts, which have a combined weight of 48 tonnes, were lifted into position using the shipyard’s 68-meter-tall Goliath crane. Their installation marks further progress in the vessel’s structural assembly, with outfitting work continuing in parallel.
According to Babcock, HMS Active is now moving through the final stages of structural assembly.
HMS Active is the second ship in the Royal Navy’s five-strong Inspiration-class frigate program, based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design. The first steel for the frigate was cut in January 2023, followed by the keel-laying ceremony in September of the same year.
The frigate rolled out of Babcock’s purpose-built Venturer Assembly Hall in February 2026 and entered the water for the first time the following month during a float-off operation at Rosyth.
The Type 31 program covers the construction of five 5,700-tonne general-purpose frigates: HMS Venturer, HMS Active, HMS Formidable, HMS Bulldog and HMS Campbeltown. The ships will undertake a range of missions, including maritime security, interception, intelligence gathering, defense engagement and humanitarian assistance, forming part of the Royal Navy’s future surface fleet.
All five frigates are being built by Babcock at Rosyth and are scheduled to enter service by the early 2030s.
The 31s have been designed and are being built for the Royal Navy, but with one eye firmly on the export market; the Polish and Indonesian navies have selected the design for their future fleets.