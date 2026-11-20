Babcock International Group has installed the forward and mid masts on HMS Active, the second of five Type 31 frigates being built for the Royal Navy at its Rosyth shipyard in Scotland.

The two masts, which have a combined weight of 48 tonnes, were lifted into position using the shipyard’s 68-meter-tall Goliath crane. Their installation marks further progress in the vessel’s structural assembly, with outfitting work continuing in parallel.

According to Babcock, HMS Active is now moving through the final stages of structural assembly.

HMS Active is the second ship in the Royal Navy’s five-strong Inspiration-class frigate program, based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design. The first steel for the frigate was cut in January 2023, followed by the keel-laying ceremony in September of the same year.

The frigate rolled out of Babcock’s purpose-built Venturer Assembly Hall in February 2026 and entered the water for the first time the following month during a float-off operation at Rosyth.