German shipbuilding major TKMS has contracted Elbit Systems Deutschland to equip four German Navy F128 frigates with electronic warfare systems designed to detect radar-based threats and enable electronic countermeasures.

The contract covers the delivery of combined radar electronic support measures (RESM) and radar electronic countermeasures (RECM) systems. The equipment will monitor and analyze radar emissions, providing crews with additional information from the electromagnetic spectrum to improve maritime situational awareness and support early threat detection.

The systems will also enable the ships to employ electronic countermeasures against suitable radar-guided threats, contributing to the protection of the vessels and their crews and helping preserve their operational capabilities.

According to additional details provided by Elbit, the equipment forms part of its Aqua Marine naval electronic warfare suite, which combines passive and active electronic warfare capabilities. The modular system is designed to detect, identify and analyze threats and support electronic defense and attack operations in complex electromagnetic environments.

The contract is scheduled to run for five years.

Marian Rachow, CEO of Elbit Systems Deutschland, said the agreement reflects the established cooperation between TKMS and the German subsidiary, developed through several joint projects.

The F128 program is based on TKMS's MEKO A-200 design and is intended to provide the German Navy with a new generation of anti-submarine warfare frigates. Germany initially ordered four ships, with an option for four additional vessels.

That option was exercised in November 2026, bringing the planned fleet to eight frigates. The first ship is expected to be delivered at the end of 2029.