Austal opens new maintenance facility to support Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard

October 20, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Austal has opened a new, dedicated maintenance facility at the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) base in Hart’s Cut, Chaguaramas, on the island of Trinidad.

Courtesy of Austal

The facility was constructed and operated by Austal under an In-Service Support agreement signed by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in April 2022.

According to Austal, it enhances the local team’s capability to provide ongoing support to the Coast Guard’s Cape-class Patrol Vessels, constructed by Austal in Australia and delivered in 2021.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Austal Australia Chief Operating Officer Ian McMillan said Austal was absolutely committed to delivering quality service in the region and is excited about the growth potential in the Caribbean.

“This state-of-the-art facility, built by Austal under the Cape-class Patrol Vessel support contract, will include best-practice warehouse and inventory management systems that will support vessel maintenance for many years to come.

“I am incredibly proud of the Austal team’s achievements in establishing this new facility, and the collaborative working relationship we have with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

“We look forward to supporting the Cape-class Patrol Vessels currently in service, and any future platforms that may further enhance Trinidad and Tobago’s maritime security,” McMillan said.

Austal has delivered a total of 13 vessels to the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, including six 30-meter ‘Fast Patrol Craft’ and four 41-meter ‘Passenger Express’ catamaran ferries delivered in 2010, and two Cape-class patrol Vessels and a 94-meter ‘Auto Express’ catamaran ferry, A.P.T James, delivered in 2021.