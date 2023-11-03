Babcock progresses with construction of Type 31 frigates
UK defence shipbuilding giant Babcock has revealed that it has progressed with the construction of two Type 31 frigates, HMS Venturer and HMS Active, being built for the Royal Navy.
According to the company’s social media post, HMS Venturer is taking shape with the team working towards structural completion within the build hall.
Meanwhile, the team is working on the second ship in the program, HMS Active, with the double bottom blocks in-situ and the first hull blocks under construction.
HMS Venturer is due to emerge from the construction hall at Babcock’s Rosyth facility within a year and the ship recently welcomed its first crew members.
The Type 31s are designed for a wide variety of roles around the world. Armed with Sea Ceptor air defence missiles, 57mm and two 40mm guns, a 4D radar, and carrying either a Wildcat or Merlin helicopter and up to three sea boats, HMS Venturer will be a part of the UK’s maritime security tasks.