Indian Navy unveils crest of new Project 15B destroyer

November 7, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The crest of Indian Navy’s latest, under-construction, guided missile destroyer Surat, was unveiled by Shri Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, in the city of Surat.

Indian Navy

The crest of Surat depicts the famous lighthouse at Hazira (Surat), located at the southern entrance of the Gulf of Khambhat. Built in 1836, this lighthouse was one of the first lighthouses in India.

The Asiatic lion on the crest, which is also the state animal of Gujarat, symbolizes the ship’s majesty and strength. Equipped with the latest advancements in naval warfare technology and combat capabilities, the warship Surat stands as a powerful embodiment of the navy’s commitment to maritime security and national defence.

This is well depicted by the wavy sea depicted on the crest. On the threshold of joining the Indian Navy’s fleet, Surat promises to serve as a formidable sentinel, safeguarding the nation’s maritime frontiers and upholding its strategic interests in the region, according to the navy officials.

Surat is the fourth ship of the indigenously designed and constructed Project 15B (Vishakhapatnam Class) destroyers.

The ship has been constructed using innovative block construction methodology, wherein the ship’s hull has been assiduously assembled at distinct geographical locations before being integrated at the Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

While also highlighting intricate precision and engineering excellence, this methodology underscores the growing refinement of India’s shipbuilding prowess, the navy emphasized.

Project 15B follows the success of the Project 15A (Kolkata Class). The vessel is slated to join active service next year.