US gives nod for possible sale of 400 Tomahawk missiles to Japan

November 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The US State Department has made a determination to approve a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Government of Japan for Tomahawk Weapon System and related equipment.

US Navy

As informed, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.

Japan has requested to buy up to two hundred (200) Tomahawk Block IV All Up Rounds (AURs) (RGM-109E); up to two hundred (200) Tomahawk Block V AURs (RGM-109E); and fourteen (14) Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control Systems (TTWCS).

Also included is support for the Tomahawk Weapon System (TWS) (the All Up Round, the Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control Systems (TTWCS) and the Mission Distribution Software Suite Centers (MDSSC)).

The contract also encompasses containers; feasibility studies; software; hardware; training; unscheduled missile maintenance; spares; in-service support; communication equipment; operational flight test; publications; engineering and technical expertise to maintain the TWS capability.

The estimated total cost is $2.35 billion.

According to the US State Department, this proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region.

Furthermore, it will improve Japan’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a long-range, conventional surface-to-surface missile with significant standoff range.

