SAFE Boats and Vita Power to build zero-emission patrol boat

November 29, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

SAFE Boats International (SBI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vita Power to build a zero-emission patrol boat.

SAFE Boats

The first objective of this partnership was to develop a 100% electric patrol boat. Together, they have adapted one of SAFE Boats’ hull designs – the 23’ Center Console – to be propelled by Vita Power’s V300 electric motor and battery package.

Dubbed the 223e, this concept will provide a zero-emission solution for operators who are working long hours at lower speeds.

Performance calculations with the 300HP electric motor predict the 223e will maintain an operational battery life of 10 hours at 5 knots, one hour at cruise speed, and capable of a 34-knot sprint speed, according to the partners.

Utilizing the Aqua superPower charger – from Vita’s sister company – the boat can recharge in one hour or less. Compared to an outboard-powered engine, the 223e is expected to save thousands in annual fuel and maintenance costs.

“The SAFE/Vita collaboration is to develop electric boats that can be used for specific applications such as lake patrols and for harbormasters who are spending most of their time at low speeds in sensitive environments. As state regulations clamp down on emissions requirements, boat and engine manufactures are being pushed to develop innovative solutions to maintain compliance,” SAFE Boats CEO, Richard Schwarz, stated.

Clive Johnson, CEO of Vita, states that “the 223e is the perfect size boat to offer first responders with the range and performance Vita has to offer in a durable workboat.”

“The Vita propulsion system is designed to offer a complete electrification solution for a broad range of marine applications from commercial vessels to superyacht tenders, and we are excited to be working with SAFE Boats to bring our technology to first responders and harbormasters here in the US. With local and state government bodies offering increasing support for businesses wanting to decarbonize their operations, the US and organizations like SAFE Boats are paving the way to a clean marine future.”

The SAFE Boats 223e is available for immediate order with deliveries starting in late 2024.