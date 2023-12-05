Saab to explore future underwater capabilities for Sweden

December 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, to conduct concept development studies for future underwater capabilities.

Saab

As explained, the studies are preparatory in nature and will focus on the further development of key technology areas.

The company will also explore new technologies for submarines and submarine-related capabilities for Sweden.

“Underwater capabilities are of vital interest for Sweden. Saab’s submarines are among the most modern conventional submarines in the world and a key capability for Sweden. These studies will help ensure that we stay in the forefront of innovation and technological development for years to come”, said Mats Wicksell, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s Business Area Kockums.

Sweden has a long history of evolutionary submarine design and technology development by refining and adding new technologies to already existing solutions through an iterative development process.

Last September, Saab received a contract to upgrade Swedish Navy’s Västergötland-class submarine HMS Södermanland. The contract includes a life-time extension of HMS Södermanland, as well as new batteries and battery development.

In July 2022, Saab held a keel-laying ceremony for the Swedish Navy’s first Blekinge-class submarine at its shipyard in Karlskrona.