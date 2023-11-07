Cold Logic to provide services for Australia’s Hunter-class frigates

November 7, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Australian business Cold Logic has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to construct and install cold and cool rooms for the first batch of three Hunter class frigates.

BAE Systems

Partnering with UK company Ernest West & Beynon (EWB), Cold Logic will leverage EWB’s experience in supplying into the Type 26 program, which is the reference design for the Hunter class frigates, which are being built at Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia.

Based in Adelaide, Cold Logic delivers refrigeration and climate control system solutions for large-scale food and beverage companies, pharmaceutical, and cold storage industries and now the defence sector.

The contract includes the construction of a refrigerated storeroom, which includes a cold room, cool room, refrigerated airlock and dairy room, and refrigeration machinery.

BAE Systems Australia, which is constructing the frigates, is working closely with the Commonwealth to maximise Australian content on the Hunter Class Frigate Program.

“We are committed to working together with the Commonwealth to support Australian businesses in order for them to grow their own capability, and our Australian Contract Expenditure reflects this. The Hunter program is more than just building one class of ship – it is about creating and growing an enduring industry here in Australia, which will allow us to build and sustain our own warships for generations to come,” Managing Director of BAE Systems Australia – Maritime Craig Lockhart said.

“Cold Logic’s commitment to the Australian defence sector and sovereign capability has been evident since the establishment of our dedicated defence division in 2017 following successful projects to upgrade and sustain the Collins Class Submarine Platform’s provision refrigeration systems,” founder and Director of Cold Logic Jeff Cannan said.