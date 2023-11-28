Russian Navy’s fifth Project 636.3 submarine Mozhaisk delivered

November 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Russian shipbuilder Admiralty Shipyards, a subsidiary of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, has delivered the fifth Project 363.3 submarine, Mozhaisk, to the Russian Navy.

Admiralty Shipyards

As informed, the delivery ceremony took place on November 28. The new multi-purpose large submarine Project 636.3 Mozhaisk is the fifth out of six new submarines the local shipyard is building for the navy. In April this year, the vessel was launched.

Submarines of the modified 636 project have a higher (compared to previous projects) combat effectiveness, according to the shipbuilder.

Admiralty Shipyards

They are 74-meter long and have a displacement of 3900 tons, and they can develop underwater speed of 20 knots.

The vessels feature optimal combination of acoustic stealth and target detection range, the latest inertial navigation system, a modern automated information and control system, and a powerful high-speed torpedo-missile armament.

Specifically, the submarine includes Kalibr-PL cruise missiles and was developed by the Rubin Design Bureau to fight hostile submarines and warships.

The ceremony was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, Advisor to the General Director of JSC USC Vladimir Korolev, General Director of JSC Admiralty Shipyards Andrey Veselov and Deputy Head of the Administration of the Mozhaisky Urban District Maria Azarenkova.

“This project implements a number of innovative solutions, including the latest life support systems. The ship is called upon to fulfill two main tasks: to ensure the defense capability of our country and to preserve the lives of the crew,” Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov noted.